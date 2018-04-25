Advertisement

‘Saw’ producer Oren Koules passes the keys to Ventura beach house

By Jack Flemming
Apr 25, 2018 | 9:20 AM
‘Saw’ producer Oren Koules passes the keys to Ventura beach house
'Saw' producer Oren Koules has sold his Ventura beach house for $4.1 million, about $900,000 less than the original asking price. (Realtor.com)

Oren Koules, the entrepreneur and producer for "Two and a Half Men" and the "Saw" horror film franchise, has sold the Ventura beach house he owns in a trust for $4.1 million.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom contemporary house originally hit the market in January for $4.99 million, records show. Prior to that, the property changed hands six years ago for $1.71 million.

Advertisement

Built in 1978 and since renovated, the house has close to 3,000 square feet of open-plan living spaces lined with light hardwood floors. Oversized windows fill the interior with light and ocean views. The second-story master suite opens to a wraparound balcony.

Outside, an L-shaped patio with a fire pit, a pool and a eucalyptus tree creates an access point to 45 feet of beach frontage.

Desti Centineo-Mabee of Re/Max Gold Coast Realtors handled both ends of the deal.

Koules, a native of Illinois, produced the first "Saw" film in 2004 and every one since, including the 2017 spinoff "Jigsaw." A longtime hockey enthusiast, he competed in the Western Hockey League in the early '80s and became the majority owner and CEO of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008 before selling the team two years later.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Warriors' Kevin Durant drops $12.05 million on oceanfront home in Malibu

Rams quarterback Jared Goff lists his starter home near Agoura Hills for sale

$110-million home sale in Malibu is set to be a new record for Los Angeles County

Retired NFL referee Ed Hochuli officiates a quick sale in San Diego

Advertisement
Advertisement