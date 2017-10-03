New luxury development in Pacific Palisades opens for presale

The ribbon has been cut and construction has begun on a new 53-home development in Pacific Palisades.

Dubbed One Coast, the luxury community developed by Etco Homes and Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is set on a bluff at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway.

The four- and-five-bedroom units are designed as either townhomes or single level flats. (etco Homes / Taylor Morrison Home Corp.) (etco Homes / Taylor Morrison Home Corp.)

The modern-designed collection includes four- and five-bedroom units designed as either townhomes or single-level flats, the largest of which will have 4,986 square feet of living space. Oriented toward the ocean, the homes feature views of the coastline as well as the the surrounding canyons and mountains.

Privately accessed by elevator, each unit opens to either an interior foyer or a lobby landing. Prices start at $3 million, and some of the more expensive homes have rooftop decks overlooking the coast.

With construction underway, the first collection of homes in the new development are now available for presale. Patrice Quishenberry, vice president of sales for Etco Homes, is the agent of record for the development.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

