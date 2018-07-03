Pann’s restaurant owners quietly sell hillside Midcentury for record price in Baldwin Vista

The stylish modernist home of George and Rena Poulos, owners of L.A.’s iconic Pann’s restaurant, has sold in Baldwin Vista in an off-market deal for $2.025 million.
That’s a new price record for the western Baldwin Hills neighborhood, where previous high-water sales were around $1.62 million, records show.
Though not as recognizable as Pann’s, which has served as a backdrop in the films “Pulp Fiction” and “xXx,” the 1960s estate boasts an architectural pedigree of its own. The 2,822-square-foot floor plan is a showcase of Midcentury Modern style, with features such as walls of glass, terrazzo floors and a dual-sided fireplace.
Ashwood cabinetry fills the kitchen, which also features double Thermador ovens and a cork-walled wet bar. In the master suite, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook a back patio with a pool.
A terrace takes in sweeping views of the city, and the nearly half-acre grounds also hold a garden and a row of lemon trees.
Carolyn Hart of Pacific Union was the listing agent.
The Poulos family opened Pann’s in 1958. The chic diner, with its neon sign, slitted windows and wall of stone, is known for its Googie architecture and chicken and waffles.