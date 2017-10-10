Pasadena Craftsman hits the market for the first time in a quarter-century

This two-story Craftsman in Pasadena is available for the first time in 25 years, hitting the market for $2.195 million.

Built in 1909, the 3,097-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The house, set on a third of an acre in the Madison Heights neighborhood, features a covered porch leading to the front door. Green shingles and maroon wood decorate the exterior, while the inside features a lighter color palette to go with the hardwood floors and stonework.

The two-story home features French doors and hardwood floors throughout its 3,097 square feet. (Pierre Galant Photography) (Pierre Galant Photography)

The light-filled oversized living room has a white stone fireplace topped with dark hardwood shelving. French doors lead to both the patio and the adjacent formal dining room, outfitted with an original built-in buffet.

White cabinetry, white tiling and white windowsills accent the kitchen, which is complete with a breakfast bar.

A carpeted office leads to the backyard, which has an expansive lawn with landscaping around the edges. On the other side, a large tree sprouts out of the middle of the stone patio.

Janice McGlashan of Coldwell Banker Residential holds the listing.

The last time the home hit the market in 1992, it sold for $520,000.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Dick E. Lowry-designed post-and-beam in Eagle Rock seeks $1.3 million

Basketball great Marques Johnson aims to pass along his Windsor Hills home

Swedish House Mafia DJ Steve Angello ready to give up his home studio

Model Brigitte Nielsen lists her picture-perfect pad in Hollywood Hills