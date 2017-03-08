Red Cross to sell estate along Pasadena's Millionaire's Row

This Pasadena landmark is being sold by the Red Cross, which has been using the location as the headquarters of its San Gabriel Pomona Valley chapter. Inspired by a chateau outside Paris, the John S. Cravens estate was built in the late 1920s for a reported cost of $1.25 million. Steel-reinforced concrete, brick and Vermont slate were used in the construction.

The mansion has been a filming location for TV shows such as “Mad Men,” “JAG” and “Glee.” It has also been a backdrop for McDonald’s, General Motors and Nissan commercials.

Address: 430 Madeline Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105

Price: $10.5 million

Built in the late 1920s, the Cravens Estate is set along Pasadena's Millionaire's Row. (Douglas Hill and Tiffany Tong) (Douglas Hill and Tiffany Tong)

Built: 1930

Lot size: 65,896 square feet

House size: 19,970 square feet, seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Features: Living room, great room, den, family room, library, six fireplaces, bar, attic, basement, driveway gate, circular driveway, tree and mountain views

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91105 ZIP Code in January was $762,000 based on four sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 35.5% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Josie Tong, (310) 808-8808, and Gretchen Seager, (626) 396-3973, both with Sotheby’s International Realty

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Twitter: @laurenebeale

See more Homes of the Day:

$100-million spec home ups the ante in Beverly Hills

1920s reverberate through renovated Echo Park house

Beach retreat at Malibu Bay Club includes breaker views