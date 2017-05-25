Sitting pretty along Pasadena's Orange Grove Boulevard

Pasadena’s Orange Grove Boulevard has a long and dignified history. The main thoroughfare turns into a staging spot for Rose Parade floats and vehicles once a year as they await the start of the New Year’s Day event. Sometimes called Millionaire’s Row, Orange Grove is lined with mansions on roomy lots. This lavish 1920s Italian Revival house, called Terrace Villa, commands sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Address: 160 S. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena 91105

Price: $4.8 million

The 1924 Italian Revival-style villa was designed by architect Walter C. Folland. (Shawn Bishop) (Shawn Bishop)

Built: 1924

Architect: Walter C. Folland

Lot size: 14,274 square feet

House size: 8,000 square feet, four bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Marble entry with spiral staircase, a formal living room with fireplace and music room, formal dining room, breakfast area, office, family room, gym, media room, game room, two laundry rooms, 900-bottle wine cellar, four-car underground parking garage, fountain, Moreton fig shade trees, patio, community swimming pool

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91105 ZIP Code in April was $1.186 million based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 17.4% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Sarah Rogers, (626) 390-0511, and Luis Segura, (626) 233-2884, of John Aaroe Group

