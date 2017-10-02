LOCAL
Dirty John Part Two: Who exactly has she married? The frightening truth pours out in a flood, but it’s hard to accept
Hot Property Celebrity & Luxury Homes
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

'Extreme Makeover' regular gives Hollywood Hills Spanish home the once over

Lauren Beale
Hot Property

This place has the kind of confident good looks you’d expect from a seller who is a building designer and carpenter turned television personality. Paul DiMeo, of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” recently parted with his Hollywood Hills-area house for $1.379 million.

Once owned by silent film star and cowboy Tom Mix, the Spanish-style house retains its old Hollywood vibe.

The upper level of the 1927 house has a two-story living room with a fireplace, three bedrooms, an office and three bathrooms. Patterned wood-beam ceilings grace the dining room.

The lower level, which can be rented out separately, contains two bedrooms, a bathroom, a step-down living room, a kitchen and a laundry area.

The entire structure has close to 4,000 square feet of living space.

DiMeo, 59, bought the property in 2005 for $1.29 million.

Amber Kristin of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Elizabeth Reyes of New Vision R.E. & Investments represented the buyer.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

MORE HOT PROPERTY:

A Red Hot spot comes up for sale in Topanga

Singer-songwriter Milow gives up his hip surf spot in Venice

Actress Katherine Moennig sells her Laurel Canyon cool digs

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
65°