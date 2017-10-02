'Extreme Makeover' regular gives Hollywood Hills Spanish home the once over

This place has the kind of confident good looks you’d expect from a seller who is a building designer and carpenter turned television personality. Paul DiMeo, of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” recently parted with his Hollywood Hills-area house for $1.379 million.

Once owned by silent film star and cowboy Tom Mix, the Spanish-style house retains its old Hollywood vibe.

The Spanish-style house, built in 1927, was once home to silent western star Tom Mix. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The upper level of the 1927 house has a two-story living room with a fireplace, three bedrooms, an office and three bathrooms. Patterned wood-beam ceilings grace the dining room.

The lower level, which can be rented out separately, contains two bedrooms, a bathroom, a step-down living room, a kitchen and a laundry area.

The entire structure has close to 4,000 square feet of living space.

DiMeo, 59, bought the property in 2005 for $1.29 million.

Amber Kristin of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Elizabeth Reyes of New Vision R.E. & Investments represented the buyer.

