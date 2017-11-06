Soap star Paul Leyden cleans up on Hollywood Hills Midcentury 

Actor Paul Leyden has sold his sleek bungalow in Hollywood Hills for $1.25 million. He bought the property in 2006 for $865,000, public records show.
The Midcentury Modern-vibe house, built in 1956, has 1,012 square feet of updated chic interiors. What it’s short on in square footage, the place makes up for in style — vaulted beamed ceilings, bright interior walls and an open-plan layout make the space seem larger.
The modern kitchen features an island, stone counters and a skylight. Hardwood floors and a fireplace add a cozy vibe in the living area.
Beyond the two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is a tranquil backyard with a barbecue gazebo, two decks and lawn. Chandeliers hang from a more than 100-year-old oak tree.
Leyden, 44, is known for his decadelong role on “As the World Turns” and two years on “The Young and the Restless.”
Bjorn Farrugia and Alphonso Lascano of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, were the listing agents. Eric Lavey of the Agency represented the buyer.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
More Hot Property:
NBA’s Tyson Chandler puts his Hidden Hills home back in play at $8 million
Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner quietly close on new condos in Calabasas
Tennis star Serena Williams lands a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area