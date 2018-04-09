Basketball's Paul Westphal lists home in his birthplace of Torrance

Retired basketball player and former coach Paul Westphal has put a home in the Seaside Ranchos area of Torrance up for sale at $1.899 million.
The remodeled 1948 house features an entry-level living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area and a kitchen that opens to a large family room with fireplace. There's also a balcony, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Downstairs are two guest suites.
A two-car garage is attached. The yard includes lawn and a dog run.
Westphal, 67, was born in Torrance and was a star player at Aviation High in Redondo Beach and then at USC.
During his NBA playing career, he was a guard with the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. He has coached the Suns, the Seattle SuperSonics and the Sacramento Kings. More recently, he spent three seasons as the top assistant to head coach Lionel Hollins of the Brooklyn Nets.
Chris Adlam of Vista Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent.
