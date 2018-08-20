Former NBA star and coach Paul Westphal parts with house in Torrance

Former NBA player and coach Paul Westphal has parted with a house in the Seaside Ranchos area of his hometown of Torrance for $1.85 million.
The home, built in 1948, has been updated. A bay window and a portico with substantial columns add character to the front of the house.
The entry level features a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, the kitchen, a large family room, a balcony, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Downstairs are two guest suites for a total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There’s also a two-car garage, lawn, mature trees and a dog run.
Westphal, 67, played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics and New York Knicks and had head coaching stints with the Suns, Sonics and Sacramento Kings. The former USC Trojan, who played at the school from 1970-72, also served as head coach at Pepperdine and was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Public records show he bought the property in 2004 for $1.185 million.
Chris Adlam of Vista Sotheby's International Realty was the listing agent. Vicki Leach and Matthieu Reyes of Vista Sotheby’s Realty represented the buyer.