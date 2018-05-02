Contemporary three-story displays a fresh face in Playa Vista

In Playa Vista, a contemporary home reimagined by noted L.A. design firm Disc Interiors is being offered outside the Multiple Listing Service for $4.088 million.
Renovated a year ago, the 3,400-square-foot house has been polished to a fine sheen and features three levels of custom finishes. Among details of note are Gaetano hardwood floors, designer hardware and pocketing doors that extend the living space outdoors. Layers of cool hues and ribboned marble give the interior a quiet and calming vibe.
The kitchen, anchored by a broad island topped by natural stone, has four ovens: three convection and one steam. Two master suites are among the four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. On the third floor is a lounge with a custom wet bar.
Outside, a small patio holds a wall garden, a waterfall feature and a fenced outdoor shower.
The arrival of tech giants such as Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft has pushed Playa Vista to the forefront of L.A.'s tech scene. It has also made the master-planned community a hot real estate market thanks to its inventory of sleek, move-in ready homes.
Two attached-home neighborhoods, named Mason and Cleo, were completely sold out by late 2017, according to data supplied by home builder Brookfield Residential. In the Jewel tract, a collection of high-end homes that debuted last year and run in the $4,000,000s, 11 of 14 homes have already sold.
This year, the area has seen two home sales of $4.5 million or more, according to the MLS. Over the last six months, there have been 17 sales of $2 million or more.
The off-market property, located within Brookfield's Marlowe tract, previously changed hands a year ago for $2.399 million, records show.
Kris Zacuto and Justin Huchel of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
