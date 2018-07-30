Pedigreed penthouse in WeHo's Granville Towers lists for $2.5 million

A West Hollywood penthouse once owned by actress Portia de Rossi has come on the market for $2.495 million.
The three-story condo is in Granville Towers, a French Normandy-style building that dates to 1930 and was designed by architect Leland A. Bryant. Other former residents include actress-model Marilyn Monroe, actor Rock Hudson and writer Nora Ephron.
The penthouse, which De Rossi owned during the early 2000s, has been extensively updated and features herringbone-patterned wood floors, crisp white walls and views of downtown L.A. and Hollywood Hills. An artistic spiral staircase sits off the entry, which leads to the living room, dining room and chrome-finished kitchen.
The master suite, one of two bedrooms and three bathrooms, is on the second floor and has vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows. A staircase from the master bedroom extends upward to a bonus room-loft.
Concierge services and 24-hour security are among amenities at the pet-friendly building.
The property last sold 15 years ago for $860,000, property records show. In the 90046 ZIP Code, where the building is located, the median sales price for condominiums in June, based on 18 sales, was $870,000, according to CoreLogic.
Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International holds the listing.