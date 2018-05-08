Wavy post-modern residence in Venice finds a buyer at $4.25 million

A postmodern pad sheathed in shimmering aluminum has finally caught a buyer's eye in Venice. After first hitting the market more than a year ago, the striking modern home has sold for $4.25 million.
Local artist and designer Mario Romano built the wave-like façade using a computer reminiscent of a 3-D printer, employing an algorithm to mimic nature's random forms.
He credited "The Great Wave Off Kanagawa," a 19th century woodblock print, as an inspiration. It shows.
Contours continue inside; floors, ceilings, walls and cabinets all sport winding designs. Within 5,700 square feet of living spaces are a formal dining room, center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
A sloped ceiling hangs over a game room, and an indoor-outdoor living room opens to a pool and spa.
Colors are few in the architectural interior. White walls, black finishes and polished concrete floors make up most of the floor plan.
Joshua and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. August Wen of Century 21 Masters represented the buyer.
A similar Romano-designed Venice home, dubbed the "Wave House," also listed last year for $6.5 million before being pulled from the market.
