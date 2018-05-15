Prince’s Caribbean compound set for auction in July

The Caribbean kingdom of Prince will soon go to the highest bidder at auction, his estate recently announced.
The island compound in Turks and Caicos was assembled by the late pop star as a getaway from his main home in Minnesota. The estate combines multiple parcels that total over five acres.
A 10,000-square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms is the centerpiece of the property, but it's the road to get there that makes the retreat so quintessentially Prince. It's purple — a color that became synonymous with the multi-Grammy winner during his musical career.
The home wraps around a palm-dotted pool and spa, and the premises also include a tennis court, a 200-foot dock and two private beaches. Ocean views are abundant.
Planning to throw your hat in the ring? Come prepared. Paper bids for the auction, handled by Premiere Estates Auction Co., are due by July 12, and each one requires a $100,000 deposit.
A pair of properties owned by the Purple One sold last year for around $400,000, records show.
The legendary singer, who died two years ago at 57, was one of the bestselling artists of all time. He won seven Grammys, a Golden Globe and an Oscar during his illustrious career, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Twitter: @jflem94
