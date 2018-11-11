Green Bay Packer Randall Cobb scores a home sale in Virginia

Pro Bowl wideout Randall Cobb has caught a buyer in Virginia, selling his Arlington home for $2.199 million.
That’s a tad less than the $2.35-million price he originally set, but the Green Bay Packer still squeaked out a profit. Records show he bought the contemporary home last year for $2.05 million.
Everything is spread out in the 7,303-square-foot interior, from the hardwood-lined foyer to the spacious open floor plan. Tray ceilings and modern lighting fixtures hang over the center-island kitchen and two dining areas, and the main level also holds a living room with a built-in fireplace.
The second story, accessed by floating staircase and elevator, houses a loft and master suite, one of five bedrooms with one of 5.5 bathrooms.
Outdoor living spaces include a deck off the master and a pair of front-facing terraces. Downstairs, an expansive basement with a fireplace and wet bar opens to a fenced backyard with a tiered garden.
Sepideh Farivar and Nikki Navi of Samson Properties hold the listing. George Koutsoukos of Long & Foster Real Estate represented the buyer.
After a standout career at Kentucky, Cobb was drafted by Green Bay in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. In eight seasons, he has 458 catches and 44 touchdowns, including a memorable fourth-quarter grab that clinched the NFC North title for the Packers over the Chicago Bears in 2013.
In 2015, he inked a four-year deal with Green Bay worth $40 million.