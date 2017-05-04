Raquel Welch's former Beverly Hills home retains its looks

The former residence of Raquel Welch, who stars in the comic film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” is for sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area at $5.695 million. She was married in the backyard of the 6,217-square-foot Mediterranean, which is set on a half-acre lot.

A two-story entry with a wrought-iron staircase leads to a living room that opens to a terrace. There’s a center island kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. A dining room, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are among the interior spaces.

Actress Raquel Welch was married in the backyard of the Beverly Hills Post Office area house. (Daniel Dahler Photography) (Daniel Dahler Photography)

The movie-star-style master suite features the required dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets and a sitting area with a fireplace. French doors open to the swimming pool area. The guest house is attached, and the five-car garage has been converted to a gym and parking for three vehicles. An elevator connects the levels.

Welch, 76, became a sex symbol in the 1960s, landing leads in the 1966 films “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.,” in which she sported a leather and fur bikini. After decades and scores of acting credits, she is currently working on a pilot for the TV drama “Date My Dad.”

The listing agents are Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Bryant | Reichling, and Marc Noah, all with Sotheby’s International Realty.

