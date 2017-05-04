Raquel Welch's former Beverly Hills home retains its looks

The former residence of Raquel Welch, who stars in the comic film “How to Be a Latin Lover,” is for sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area at $5.695 million. She was married in the backyard of the 6,217-square-foot Mediterranean, which is set on a half-acre lot.
A two-story entry with a wrought-iron staircase leads to a living room that opens to a terrace. There’s a center island kitchen and a family room with a fireplace. A dining room, six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are among the interior spaces.
The movie-star-style master suite features the required dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets and a sitting area with a fireplace. French doors open to the swimming pool area. The guest house is attached, and the five-car garage has been converted to a gym and parking for three vehicles. An elevator connects the levels.
Welch, 76, became a sex symbol in the 1960s, landing leads in the 1966 films “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.,” in which she sported a leather and fur bikini. After decades and scores of acting credits, she is currently working on a pilot for the TV drama “Date My Dad.”
The listing agents are Boni Bryant and Joe Reichling of Bryant | Reichling, and Marc Noah, all with Sotheby’s International Realty.
