Beverly Hills home with layers of Hollywood history sells for $7.245 million

Here’s a home with Old Hollywood chops: The Beverly Hills home of actress-writer Renee Taylor and her late husband, actor-playwright Joseph Bologna, has sold for $7.245 million.
But they weren’t the 1926 house’s first brush with fame. The Tudor Revival was once occupied by Shirley Temple's mother-in-law and often visited by Temple and her first husband, John Agar.
After Taylor bought the property in 1975, she spent two years overseeing renovations to replicate parts of other celebrity homes or places that captured her imagination.
One of the seven bathrooms was inspired by a bathroom in actress Greer Garson's former Bel-Air home. The chandeliers pick up a theme from the palace of Versailles. Pearl and crystal adorned red and gold curtains are reminiscent of London's Savoy Hotel.
The two-story house has leaded-glass windows, secret passageways, a wood-paneled family room and seven bedrooms within 4,600 square feet of living space.
The third-acre of grounds feature mature trees, bamboo sourced from around the world, a children’s garden and exotic plantings.
Taylor, 85, and Bologna wrote the Broadway show "Lovers and Other Strangers" as well as the film "Made for Each Other." She played Fran Drescher's mother on the "The Nanny" and appeared on "How I Met Your Mother."
Bologna, who died last year at 82, appeared in the comedy films "My Favorite Year" (1982) and "Blame It on Rio" (1984).
Kristal Moffett of Deasy Penner & Partners was the listing agent. Zachary Okyle of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.