Film composer Reza Safinia looks to orchestrate sale of custom architectural

Film composer and record producer Reza Safinia, who has worked with artists including Britney Spears and Dr. Dre, has listed a newly built home in Valley Village for $2.825 million.
The wide, monochromatic front of the home opens to the 4,715 square feet of interior space featuring polished concrete floors and 11-foot ceilings.
On the main level, a sleek open floor plan connects a center-island kitchen to a living room. Pocket doors unfold to reveal a covered patio, a swimming pool and a spa.
A floating steel-and-glass staircase leads upstairs where the master suite has a wet bar, a sitting room and a balcony offering garden and tree-top views. In total, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Donovan Healey, Bjorn Farrugia and Alphonso Lascano of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Safinia worked as a songwriter and producer at Universal Music before pivoting to film. He composed the movies "Mercy" (2014), "Enter the Face of an Angel" (2014) and 2016's "The Trust," which starred Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood.
