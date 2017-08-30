Actress Rhona Mitra sells Moroccan-vibe home in Venice for $2.55 million

Rhona Mitra of “The Last Ship” fame has pulled up anchor in Venice, selling her home of more than a decade for $2.55 million.
The two-story house, built in 1981 and full of exotic details, features vaulted ceilings with skylights, hardwood and Saltillo tile floors and arched doorways. Moroccan-vibe light fixtures create visual interest in the living room and master bedroom.
A rustic kitchen, breakfast nook, three bedrooms and three bathrooms lie within nearly 2,600 square feet of living space. In one of the bedrooms, bi-folding doors on opposite walls open to front and rear balconies.
Mitra, 41, has television credits that include “Party of Five,” “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” More recently she had a recurring role on the FX horror-drama show “The Strain.”
The actress, model and singer-songwriter bought the property in 2003 for $979,000, records show. Earlier this year she had offered the house for lease at $8,500 and $8,995.
Justin Alexander and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee + Partners were the listing agents. Jerry Jaffe of Teles Properties represented the buyer.
