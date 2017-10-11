H-shaped Midcentury home by Richard Banta comes to market in Adams Hill

An H-shaped home designed by architect Richard Banta has hit the market in Glendale for $899,000.

The Midcentury Modern residence’s unorthodox shape is a solution to the lot’s steep and hilly landscape in the Adams Hill neighborhood. To utilize the property’s sloping grade, Banta designed the home’s lower section as a carport and front entrance while the upper section serves as an outdoor entertaining space.

Built in 1962, the 1,218-square-foot, two-bedroom home opens to an entry filled with walls of glass.

Shaped like an "H" and set on a hilltop, the midcentury home has two bedrooms and maple hardwood floors. (Val Riolo) (Val Riolo)

Black slate floors lead to the open floor plan living space, where a remote-controlled movie screen drops down from the ceiling in the living room. A remodeled powder room sits adjacent.

Clerestory windows bring in light, and maple hardwood floors line the hallway to the kitchen, which features white Caesarstone countertops and a backsplash of frosted glass. Consistent with the midcentury aesthetic, two retro pendant lights hang over the breakfast bar.

The master bedroom continues the theme of floor-to-ceiling windows, boasting a set with rolling shades. Custom cabinetry and double sinks make up the remodeled bathroom, while a tub with white subway tiling contrasts with the black tile floor.

The bedroom also provides access to the massive patio, with views of the mountains and city below.

The home last sold for $565,000 in 2011, according to public records.

Chris Jacobs of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.

