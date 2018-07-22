Voice actor Rino Romano gets his price and more for Hollywood Hills bungalow

Rino Romano, the voice actor whose credits include “The Batman” and “Spider-Man Unlimited,” has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $1.647 million, or about $250,000 more than the asking price.
Built in 1941, the bungalow offers city and canyon views from its hillside perch. A sunny great room with a center brick fireplace anchors the open floor plan. Surrounding the space are a kitchen with a breakfast bar and a window-lined dining room.
The main floor also holds the master suite, one of three bedrooms and three bathrooms on the property. Downstairs is a guest apartment with a kitchen, brick fireplace and entrance of its own. The third bedroom is detached and connects to a patio area through a pergola.
Solar panels top the roof of the earth-friendly abode. An electric car charging station lies in the garage.
Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Shelley Brazill of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.
Romano, 48, bought the home in 2000 for $462,500, records show.
The voice actor has scores of credits stretching back to the 1980s. In addition to the title roles in the animated shows “The Batman” and “Spider-Man Unlimited,” Romano also served as the narrator of the “Curious George” animated series from 2006 to 2013.