Funnyman Rob Huebel gets his price and more for modern Los Feliz home

Funnyman Rob Huebel has reason to laugh all the way to the bank after a recent home sale in Los Feliz.
The actor-comedian and his wife, former KNBC traffic anchor Holly Hannula, have sold their home in the historic L.A. neighborhood for $1.36 million. That’s $165,000 over the asking price and about $500,000 more than they paid for the place six years ago, real estate records show.
The multilevel house, designed by Steven R. Hill and built in 1997, features high ceilings, three bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and more than 1,800 square feet of living spaces. An open kitchen and dining area sit above the living room, which has a fireplace. Bands of clerestories and picture windows flood the space with natural light.
A second fireplace lies in the master suite.
Outside, the property has two levels of patio space. Landscaping and a pathway snake up the hillside.
George Moreno and Eileen Moreno of Keller Williams Realty had the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Jin Woo Lee of New Star Realty represented the buyer.
Huebel, 49, has scores of credits including the films “I Love You, Man” (2009) and “The Descendants” (2011) and the shows “Transparent” and “The League.” This year he made appearances in the sitcoms “black-ish” and “The Mayor.”