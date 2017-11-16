‘It’s Always Sunny’ stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson list in Sherman Oaks

It’s always sunny in Los Angeles, but that hasn’t stopped actor and director Rob McElhenney from putting his Sherman Oaks home on the market.
The creator and star of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” along with his wife and co-star, Kaitlin Olson, have listed the English Traditional-style house for $2.675 million.
The four-bedroom home, built in 2008, sits behind walls and gates on a quarter of an acre.
Skylights and large windows bring in natural light to the 4,024-square-foot interior. The open floor plan, which features refinished hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings, also leaves plenty of space for a late-night game of “Nightcrawlers.”
The kitchen, which opens to the living room, features a center island and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms are en suite, and the master has a private balcony and a bathroom complete with a Jacuzzi tub.
Four sets of adjacent French doors lead outside, where a back patio leads to a saltwater pool and spa surrounded by foliage.
Jeremy Flores of UC-Housing holds the listing.
McElhenney, 40, has executive producer, writer and actor credits on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and has also appeared on “Lost” and “Fargo.” Olson, 42, stars in the Fox comedy series “The Mick.”
The couple bought the house in 2008 for $2.1 million, records show.
Twitter: @jflem94
