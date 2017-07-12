Robert Byrd-designed estate in Encino seeks $7.75 million post-makeover

“Whose Line Is It Anyway” comic Ryan Stiles parted ways with this Encino estate four years ago for $3 million. Following a major renovation, the Robert Byrd-designed residence is now back up for sale at more than double that amount — $7.75 million.

The two-story house, originally designed in French country style, has seen great attention paid to its interior and exterior. Reclaimed wood siding and polished concrete give the 1972 house a contemporary sheen.

Inside, the 9,200 square feet of subdued living space features gray hues, wood accent walls and modern fixtures. The original brickwork has been painted a crisp white, creating visual interest against the black steel staircase. The updated kitchen, awash in vibrant marble, centers on a newly added island.

The Robert Byrd-designed estate, built in 1972 and recently remodeled, sits on more than an acre of grounds in Encino. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

Other features of note include a mixed-medium wet bar and a wine wall built into the home’s brickwork. The master suite, one of seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, now indulges with a spa-like bath and boutique-style walk-in closet.

Outdoors, the park-like setting contains a swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen and a one-bedroom guest house. Lawns and mature trees fill out grounds of more than an acre.

Stiles owned the property for a decade before selling it in 2013. Oscar-winning makeup and visual effects artist Stan Winston is another former owner.

Aaron Kirman and Angelo Fierro of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.

