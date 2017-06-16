Robert Taylor haunt in Beachwood Canyon retains its Old Hollywood vibe

A Beachwood Canyon home where early Hollywood leading man Robert Taylor once lived is on the market for $2.095 million.

The 3,635-square-foot house, built in Spanish Revival style, is on the same street as a home once occupied by actress Barbara Stanwyck. Taylor and Stanwyck for years were romantically linked and eventually married in 1939 in a midnight ceremony in San Diego. They would mutually agree to divorce about a decade later.

The 1925 Spanish Revival-style house sits up from the street in the lower Beachwood Canyon area. (The Agency) (The Agency)

The 1925 home, redone from the studs and updated with modern comforts, still retains an air of Old Hollywood. Vintage window frames, ebony wood and magnesite floors and beamed ceilings are among features of note. An arched stained glass window acts as the centerpiece in the dining room.

Other common rooms include a living room with a fireplace and a Juliet balcony that overlooks the home’s various terraces. An updated kitchen opens to the great room, and the library/office features a period fireplace. The top-floor master suite — one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms — takes in city-light and landmark views.

The property last changed hands three years ago for $700,000, property records show.

Darian Robin of the Agency holds the listing.

