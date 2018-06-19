Advertisement

Screenwriters Roger Simon and Sheryl Longin redraft their asking price in Hollywood Hills

By
Jun 19, 2018 | 11:30 AM
After finding no takers for their 1930s estate in the Hollywood Hills, screenwriters Roger Simon and Sheryl Longin have relisted the Spanish-style home for $2.5 million. (Realtor.com)

Husband-and-wife screenwriter duo Roger Simon and Sheryl Longin are ready to sell in the Hollywood Hills.

They’ve relisted their 1930s Spanish-style estate for $2.5 million, down $750,000 from the first price they set in November, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Vibrant shades of green, tan and pink spruce up the façade before opening to a two-story interior with Old World charm. Wood-beamed ceilings hang over Saltillo tile floors in the living spaces, which include a quirky kitchen full of patterned designs.

Floor-to-ceiling brick fireplaces anchor the living room and master suite, one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. In the master bathroom, bright blue tile encircles a spa tub.

A pair of terraces cash in on the property’s hillside backdrop, pulling in canyon views above a backyard with a pool, spa and dining patio.

Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates is the listing agent.

Simon, 74, landed an Academy Award nomination in 1989 for co-writing the screenplay for “Enemies, a Love Story.” As a novelist, he adapted his book “The Big Fix” for the 1978 film of the same name starring Richard Dreyfuss.

Longin co-wrote the 1999 political comedy “Dick,” which starred Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams. As a pair, she and Simon co-wrote the screenplay for “Prague Duet,” which Simon then directed in 1998.

