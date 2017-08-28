Los Feliz home of late actor Ron Glass finds a buyer

A hillside house in Los Feliz that was owned by the late television actor Ron Glass has sold for $1.5 million. Views from the wraparound balcony take in downtown L.A., canyon areas and the ocean.

The Midcentury Modern-style home features beamed ceilings, walls of glass and a living room with a centerpiece fireplace.

The Midcentury home in Los Feliz features beamed ceilings, a living room with a fireplace, and a wraparound balcony. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

A formal dining room, a family room, two bedrooms and three bathrooms are within the 2,138 square feet of living space.

Glass, who died last year at 71, appeared in the sitcoms “Sanford and Son,” “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” His breakout role was that of Det. Ron Harris on “Barney Miller,” and he was also known for his role as Derrial Book in the sci-fi drama “Firefly.”

The property previously changed hands in 1978 for $160,000, public records show.

Alison Whitaker of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Greg Harris of Compass represented the buyer.

