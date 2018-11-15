R&B artist Ronald Isley lists his sumptuous St. Louis mansion

Singer-songwriter Ronald Isley, also known as Mr. Biggs, is hoping for a sizable sale outside St. Louis. His brick mansion is up for grabs at $2.895 million.
Built in 1993, the cul-de-sac estate is approached by a triangular motor court. A marble-splashed foyer, complete with a winding staircase and dome ceiling, opens the 8,373-square-foot floor plan.
From there, a great room draws the eye with columns, a wet bar and two stories of bow windows. There’s also a chandelier-topped dining room with paneled walls, a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry and a formal living room with wood-coffered ceilings.
A marble fireplace, one of four in the home, anchors the expansive master suite complete with dual closets and a sitting room. In all, there are four bedrooms and nine bathrooms.
Amenities fill out the lower level; there’s a custom movie theater, billiards room, salon, sauna, gym and a den with a fireplace and wet bar. A pair of balconies take in views of the backyard, where a patio wraps around a pool and spa.
The landscaped grounds span 2.2 acres.
Mary Beth Benes of Coldwell Banker Gundaker holds the listing.
Isley, 77, co-founded the Isley Brothers in 1954. Blending gospel, doo-wop and R&B styles, the group recorded hits such as “Twist and Shout” and “It’s Your Thing.”
He married St. Louis native Angela Winbush in 1993, and the pair divorced in 2002.