Actress Rooney Mara cleans up in sale of Los Feliz home

It’s a wrap for Rooney Mara in Los Feliz. The Oscar-nominated actress has sold her two-bedroom, two-bathroom Midcentury Modern home in the Oaks area for $3.575 million, or $125,000 more than her asking price.
Set on a cul-de-sac, the streamlined 1960s spot features clerestory windows and walls of glass that brighten the living areas. An open floor plan unites a living room, a dining area and a centerpiece fireplace. The kitchen pairs period cabinetry with a stainless-steel island to enhance the modernist feel.
Outdoor spaces include a wraparound patio with city views and a hillside garden. Both bedrooms open directly outside.
Mara bought the place three years ago for $2.9 million, public records show. The 33-year-old actress has twice been nominated for an Academy Award for her roles in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011) and “Carol” (2015).
Later this year, she’ll star in the biblical drama “Mary Magdalene” alongside her boyfriend, Joaquin Phoenix.
Brett Lawyer and J.R. Davidson of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Jonah Wilson, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.