OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder lists his hip Beverly Hills home for $12.75 million

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder and wife Genevieve have put their updated home in the Trousdale section of Beverly Hills on the market for $12.75 million.

The privately situated estate, built in 1959, was restored and expanded two years ago by Alvarez Morris Architectural Studio. The renovation included the addition of a new bedroom and family room while updating the bathrooms, fixtures and systems. A three-car garage replaced the original car port.

The one-acre estate in Beverly Hills' Trousdale section was previously owned by film producer Gregory Goodman. (Everett Fenton Gidley) (Everett Fenton Gidley)

Set on about an acre, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house has a gated motor court and thin wood paneling along its wide front. The 5,386 square feet of living space includes an expansive living room that opens to a banquet-sized dining room. A white floor-to-ceiling fireplace adjoins a gray-hued wet bar, creating a yin-and-yang-like centerpiece in the common area.

Bi-folding and sliding glass doors extend the living space outdoors, where a mature coral tree provides natural shade. A swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a covered barbecue station make up the grounds.

The property last changed hands four years ago for $7.485 million, public record show. It was previously owned by film producer Gregory Goodman.

Tedder, 37, is a founding member of OneRepublic. The pop-rock band has hits that include “Counting Stars,” “Good Life” and “All The Right Moves.”

A singer, songwriter and record producer, Tedder has also collaborated with such music stars as Madonna, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.

David Gray of Partners Trust Real Estate holds the listing.

