Santa Barbara Spanish-style hacienda pours on the charm

Andalusian details, cathedral beamed ceilings and distressed oak floors give this Santa Barbara house an old world charm. Entered through a courtyard with a fountain, the home secrets a 500-bottle wine grotto with a tasting bar. French doors open to private patios that take in city, mountain and golf course views.

Address: 4066 Sonriente Road, Santa Barbara 93110

Price: $3.795 million

The Spanish hacienda home is in the private Santa Barbara beach community of Hope Ranch. (Jim Bartsch) (Jim Bartsch)

Built: 1991

Lot size: 0.6 acres

Architect: Don Nulty

House size: 4,896 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Features: Media room, three fireplaces, balconies, terraces, fruit trees, three-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 93110 ZIP Code in March was $1.603 million based on 10 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Marsha Kotlyar, (805) 413-4678, and Michele White, (805) 452-7515, both with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

