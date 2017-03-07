Mountain-lodge home in Santa Monica draws inspiration from its roots

Sheltered by mature trees in Santa Monica’s Rustic Canyon area, this contemporary mountain lodge-style house was built using some of the original materials from a cabin that once stood on the site. The great room fireplace was created from stones that were salvaged, numbered and then reassembled. Original eucalyptus supports the built-in seating nook and upper balcony. Lodgepole pine timber from Montana forms the home’s framing.
Address: 38 Haldeman Road, Santa Monica 90402
Price: $7.995 million
Built: 2014
Architect: Chris Peck
Lot size: 26,258 square feet
House size: 6,195 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms
Features: Open-flow kitchen, dining room, den, breakfast area, family room, office, terrace, plunge pool, stone walkways, two-car garage
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90402 ZIP Code in December was $4.838 million based on eight sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 21.5% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.
Agent: Huge Evans, Partners Trust, (310) 500-1331
To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.
Lauren Beale is the author of “Newcomer” (Outskirts Press: 2017). Follow her on Twitter @laurenebeale.
See more Homes of the Day:
$100-million spec home ups the ante in Beverly Hills
1920s reverberate through renovated Echo Park house