Mountain-lodge home in Santa Monica draws inspiration from its roots

Sheltered by mature trees in Santa Monica’s Rustic Canyon area, this contemporary mountain lodge-style house was built using some of the original materials from a cabin that once stood on the site. The great room fireplace was created from stones that were salvaged, numbered and then reassembled. Original eucalyptus supports the built-in seating nook and upper balcony. Lodgepole pine timber from Montana forms the home’s framing.

Address: 38 Haldeman Road, Santa Monica 90402

Price: $7.995 million

The contemporary lodge-inspired house is set amid mature trees in Santa Monica's Rustic Canyon area. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography) (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

Built: 2014

Architect: Chris Peck

Lot size: 26,258 square feet

House size: 6,195 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Open-flow kitchen, dining room, den, breakfast area, family room, office, terrace, plunge pool, stone walkways, two-car garage

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90402 ZIP Code in December was $4.838 million based on eight sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 21.5% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Huge Evans, Partners Trust, (310) 500-1331

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Lauren Beale is the author of “Newcomer” (Outskirts Press: 2017). Follow her on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

$100-million spec home ups the ante in Beverly Hills

1920s reverberate through renovated Echo Park house

Beach retreat at Malibu Bay Club includes breaker views