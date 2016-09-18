Sarah Palin's desert home in Scottsdale, Ariz., sells for $2.275 million

Onetime Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has sold her gated estate in Scottsdale, Ariz., for $2.275 million.

Built in 2001, the approximately 8,000-square-foot house came to market last December for $2.499 million and was more recently listed at $2.375 million, records show. Palin bought the house in 2011 for $1.695 million.

The Tuscan-style compound sits on more than four acres in Scottsdale, Ariz., with basketball and bocce ball courts, a putting green and a swimming pool. (Premier Lister) (Premier Lister)

Designed for outdoor entertaining, the property includes such backyard features as fireplaces off the covered patio and veranda, a built-in grill station and a swimming pool and spa. A water-saving synthetic lawn, a lighted sports court and a putting green are also within nearly five acres of grounds.

Inside, living areas have a contemporary vibe with subdued hues, vaulted ceilings and wrought ironwork throughout. Formal living and dining rooms, a media/room theater, an oversized kitchen and a wine cellar are among the common areas.

Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms include two master suites, one of which has a rooftop deck.

Richard Barker of Keller Williams Arizona Realty in Fountain Hills is the listing agent. Kevin Nelson of HomeSmart represented the buyer.

The 52-year-old Palin was the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008 and served as Alaska's governor from 2006 to 2009.

