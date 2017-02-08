Wizards coach Scott Brooks puts Orange County home in play at $2.6 million

Professional basketball coach Scott Brooks, now in his first season with the Washington Wizards, has listed a home in Corona del Mar for sale at $2.6 million.

Set on a cul-de-sac, the updated two-story has a double-height entry with a curving wooden staircase that opens to the sunken living room. Vaulted and beamed ceilings, hardwood floors and modern fixtures are among details of the 2,660-square-foot house.

The four-bedroom home in Corona del Mar features vaulted and beamed ceilings, a two-story foyer and a swimming pool. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

In the family room, a wall of windows and sliding glass doors take in the grounds. A dining nook adjoins the updated kitchen. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outside, there’s a trellis-topped patio and an outdoor kitchen. A blue-tiled swimming pool with a spa sits in the rear of the yard.

Brooks, 51, attended UC Irvine from 1985 to 1987. The former guard went undrafted in 1987, but carved out a 10-year playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, among others.

As a head coach, Brooks led the Oklahoma City Thunder to five straight playoff appearances in seven seasons with the team. He was the NBA Coach of the Year in 2010.

He bought the house in 2010 for $1.625 million, records show.

Chris Valli of Surterre Properties holds the listing.

