Scott Disick opens up his Hidden Hills bachelor pad for lease

Scott Disick is bound and determined to cycle someone new into his Hidden Hills bachelor pad.

After buying the two-story Cape Cod-style home for $6 million in January 2016, he quickly put it back on the market six months later. No fish were biting with the home priced at $7.88 million, so the longtime boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian opened the seven-bedroom mansion up for rent.

The monthly price tag to live like Lord Disick? $60,000.

Set at the end of a cul-de-sac in Hidden Hills, an equestrian community that a few others in the Kardashian-Jenner clan call home, the estate opens up to a formal entry with herringbone wood floors.

The Traditional-style, 8,110-square-foot house sits on more than an acre in Hidden Hills. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Marble fireplaces and mosaic stone highlight the living spaces, while the chef’s kitchen features two large islands. Other amenities in the home’s 8,110-square-foot interior are a game room, a home theater with a 12-foot screen and a glass-enclosed wine cellar built into the staircase.

Sliding walls of glass lead onto the property’s 1.3 acres, where a pool and spa are set into the landscaped grounds. Mature trees dot the other pastoral views from the home, which can be enjoyed from the patio, basketball court or fire pit.

Tomer Fridman of Compass holds the listing.

Kim Kardashian-West and Kylie Jenner also own homes in the private neighborhood.

Disick is best known for his on-again, off-again relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, which is often featured in story lines on the TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

