Guitarist Scott Thurston sells Culver City rental home to bandmate Mike Campbell

Veteran musician Scott Thurston of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers fame has sold an investment property in Culver City for $1.29 million in an off-market deal. The buyer, through a limited liability company, was Thurston’s fellow band member Mike Campbell.

The cottage, built in 1924 and recently renovated, features open-plan common areas, hardwood floors and a kitchen updated with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The master suite, one of two bedrooms and two bathrooms, has a sliding glass door that opens to the back patio.

Drought tolerant landscaping and mature trees fill the grounds.

The property was previously up for lease last year at $4,200 a month. Thurston bought the property in 1982 for $59,389, records show.

Thurston, 65, began his career a session musician, playing with such acts as Jackson Browne, the Cult and Iggy and the Stooges. The guitarist, songwriter and keyboardist joined Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1991.

Campbell, 67, is an original member of the Heartbreakers. The guitarist and producer also performs with the Dirty Knobs and Mudcrutch. He worked on Stevie Nicks’ 2014 album “23 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Lakers great Jerry West cuts a deal for Fred Couples’ golf villa in La Quinta

Spirits entrepreneur seeks $20 million for home in Malibu’s Serra Retreat

Katharine Hepburn’s former estate returns to market for $11.8 million

Scene change in Santa Rosa Valley for ‘Elvira’ producer Eric Gardner