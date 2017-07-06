‘Seinfeld’ producer Andrew Scheinman gets $9.5 million for Bel-Air spec house

Andrew Scheinman, an executive producer for the long-running sitcom “Seinfeld,” has sold a Bel-Air home that he developed and built last year for $9.5 million.

Found in lower Bel-Air, the modern showplace features furnishings by Minotti, a 600-bottle wine cellar and a media room with custom surround sound. Fourteen flat-screen televisions and 40 glass-carbon ceiling speakers are scattered throughout the 6,020 square feet of sophisticated living space.

A sunken living room, a center-island kitchen, an office, a den, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are among the living areas. In certain rooms, sliding walls of glass open to individual garden atriums.

The 6,060-square-foot contemporary sits on more than a third of an acre in lower Bel-Air with a swimming pool, multiple atriums and an outdoor pizza oven. (Gussman Czako Estates) (Gussman Czako Estates)

Outdoors, grounds of more than a third of an acre contain a swimming pool with a spa, fire pit and pizza oven. Views from the site take in the city, mountain and ocean.

The house originally came on the market last year at $11.495 million. It had been listed at $10.795 million prior to the sale, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates was the listing agent. Heather Gussman, also of Gussman Czako Estates, represented the buyer.

Scheinman, 69, won an Emmy Award as executive producer of “Seinfeld.” He has produced such films as “The Princess Bride” (1987), “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) and a “A Few Good Men” (1992).

He bought the property four years ago for about $2.93 million, records show.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

David Arquette’s historic Windsor Square Craftsman fetches $8.3 million

Oscar-winning screenwriter Alan Ball sells Hollywood Hills compound for $7.1 million

Home of the Week: At the intersection of art and architecture in Montecito

Music video producer John Winter nears sale of Arts District penthouse