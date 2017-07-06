‘Seinfeld’ producer Andrew Scheinman gets $9.5 million for Bel-Air spec house

Andrew Scheinman, an executive producer for the long-running sitcom “Seinfeld,” has sold a Bel-Air home that he developed and built last year for $9.5 million.
Found in lower Bel-Air, the modern showplace features furnishings by Minotti, a 600-bottle wine cellar and a media room with custom surround sound. Fourteen flat-screen televisions and 40 glass-carbon ceiling speakers are scattered throughout the 6,020 square feet of sophisticated living space.
A sunken living room, a center-island kitchen, an office, a den, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are among the living areas. In certain rooms, sliding walls of glass open to individual garden atriums.
Outdoors, grounds of more than a third of an acre contain a swimming pool with a spa, fire pit and pizza oven. Views from the site take in the city, mountain and ocean.
The house originally came on the market last year at $11.495 million. It had been listed at $10.795 million prior to the sale, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates was the listing agent. Heather Gussman, also of Gussman Czako Estates, represented the buyer.
Scheinman, 69, won an Emmy Award as executive producer of “Seinfeld.” He has produced such films as “The Princess Bride” (1987), “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) and a “A Few Good Men” (1992).
He bought the property four years ago for about $2.93 million, records show.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
David Arquette’s historic Windsor Square Craftsman fetches $8.3 million
Oscar-winning screenwriter Alan Ball sells Hollywood Hills compound for $7.1 million
Home of the Week: At the intersection of art and architecture in Montecito
Music video producer John Winter nears sale of Arts District penthouse