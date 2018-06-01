Shakira seeks $11.6 million for chic Miami Beach mansion

Colombian pop star Shakira is once again shaking things up in Miami Beach, listing a waterfront mansion she owns in the area for sale at $11.648 million.
This is the fourth time the property has been on the market since the singer bought it in 2001 for $3.38 million, public records show.
At 8,708 square feet, the two-story estate blends minimalist interiors with flairs that reflect the singer’s Colombian-Lebanese heritage. Bone inlay furniture and handmade mirrors fill out the floor plan, and a hookah lounge hangs off the entertainment room.
Wood floors imported from Spain cover the main level, which pits a living room with a fireplace next to a dining area. Clean lines continue into the center-island kitchen.
Elsewhere, there are six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an office and a gym. Frameless windows offer views of the back patio, which wraps around a pool. Beyond that, privacy hedges part to 100 feet of water frontage.
Shakira’s brother Antonio Mebarak and Ana Lourdes Martinez of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Shakira, who works English and Spanish lyrics into her music, has won three Grammys and 13 Latin Grammys. Her hits include “La Bicicleta,” “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” one of the top-selling singles of the 21st century.