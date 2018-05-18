NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal lists Florida Shaq-topia for $28 million

The massive estate that NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal just listed for $28 million outside Orlando pretty much has it all.
In addition to a customized mansion that spans 31,000 square feet, the Shaq-sized compound holds a 6,000-square-foot basketball court, a 17-car showroom and a resort-style swimming complex fittingly dubbed "Shaq-apulco." The three-acre grounds sit on the coast of Lake Butler.
Opulent living spaces inside the main residence are fit for a man with a 7-1 build. Through the front door, a pair of winding staircases frame the entrance to the great room, which features high ceilings and a two-story marble fireplace.
Superman, one of the 15-time All-Star's many nicknames, makes a few appearances throughout the estate. The Man of Steel's logo appears on the mammoth master suite bed, above the basketball court, and it also accents a fish tank set into a mural designed to resemble a Shaq-driven truck.
Out on the private dock, a full-sized Superman statue is centered toward the lake.
Other highlights include dark wood paneling in the formal dining room, office, walk-in humidor and movie theater. In one room, a wall of hieroglyphics flanks a pyramid-themed fish tank.
In all, the home holds 12 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The master suite, whose closet has four rooms, opens to a balcony.
Outside, flourishes in the 95-square-foot pool include a rock-accented waterfall, a swim-up bar and a spa. A cabana sits adjacent, soaking in views of the water.
O'Neal bought the home in 1993 for $3.95 million, public records show.
Danial Natoli of Premier Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing.
O'Neal, 46, played for six different teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. In 2011, he joined the TNT's "Inside the NBA" program as an analyst.
Twitter: @jflem94
