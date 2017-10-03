Lavish London home once owned by Picasso’s muse hits the market for $3.1 million

London socialite Sharmini Tiruchelvam lived a life of luxury in this Sussex Gardens apartment.

Tiruchelvam, who was painted by Pablo Picasso and photographed by Sir Cecil Beaton, threw lavish parties at the two-bedroom home. Laurence Olivier, Princess Margaret, Omar Sharif and Elizabeth Taylor were among her guests.

Now, the raised ground-floor apartment is on the market for £2,345,000, or around $3.1 million.

The raised ground-floor apartment features Victorian details throughout. (Harrods Estates) (Harrods Estates)

Converted from a Victorian house, the 1,577-square-foot stucco-fronted building sits across from St. James’s Church and Hyde Park in the heart of London.

Hand-cut beveled glass and wood paneling sit inside the white portico entrance. In the larger grand hall, high ceilings are suspended over wood flooring, and white Victorian-style paneling lines the walls.

In the adjacent reception room, sash windows let light into the room’s Victorian details: half-paneled walls, dado rails and a lattice ceiling. A carved mantle and fireplace, one of three in the home, anchor the room.

The aesthetic continues into the kitchen, where Victorian plasterwork contrasts with the modern, brushed-steel kitchen appliances.

The master bedroom, which has a marble mantle and jet-black parquet floors, sits adjacent to a bathroom outfitted with a hand-cut mirror mosaic, providing reflections reminiscent of a Gustav Klimt painting.

Harrods Estates holds the listing.

Born in Malaysia, Tiruchelvam also wrote and acted during her career. In addition to posing for Picasso, she was the subject of some shots from celebrity photographer Lord Snowdon.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Former home of 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius lists for $2.3 million

Mid-century tree house swings on the market in Pasadena at $749,000

Actress Peri Gilpin fishes for a buyer above Malibu's Broad Beach

'Extreme Makeover' regular gives Hollywood Hills Spanish home the once over