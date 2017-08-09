Snowboarder Shaun White sells his modern home in the hills for $6.7 million

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White is giving someone else some time on the mountain after selling his house in Hollywood Hills West for $6.7 million.

The 4,500-square-foot pad, located in the Outpost Estates and built by developer Maxim Cherniavsky, has five bedrooms and an open floor plan with high ceilings.

A backyard patio spills into a pool and spa, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the mountains and city below. Interior features include clean lines, polished appointments and a wine cellar.

The modern two-story home in Hollywood Hills West features open-plan living space, walls of glass and a glass-enclosed wine cellar. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The house sold for $2.5 million in 2009 and $6.4 million in 2015, according to public records.

Scott Bross of Duke Partners Properties held the listing. Joshua Altman of Douglas Ellimen represented the buyer.

Dubbed “the Flying Tomato” for his red hair, White is an accomplished snowboarder and skateboarder. In addition to his two Olympic gold medals in 2006 and 2010, he’s also won a record 15 golds in the X Games and 23 medals overall in the annual extreme sports event.

