Former Sonics star Shawn Kemp looks to sell lakeside retreat near Seattle

Shawn Kemp is shooting for the stars outside Seattle, the city where he spent eight seasons with the now-defunct SuperSonics. The six-time All-Star has listed his home in Maple Valley’s Webster Lake for $3.7 million.
In addition to a 13,300-square-foot mansion, the nearly five-acre property includes a swimming pool and spa, a sports court and a pair of patios. The garage can accommodate eight cars.
The voluminous floor plan is big on open-plan space. Among living areas is a a two-story living room that offers a fireplace and wet bar, and a formal dining room lined with wood paneling.
Other highlights include a kitchen with a breakfast nook, a family room, a great room, a library and a theater. A balcony extends from the second-story master suite, which is among a total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Monique Losk of Redfin holds the listing.
Kemp, 48, was a McDonald’s All-American in 1988 before being drafted by the Sonics in the first round of the 1989 NBA draft. Over the course of his 14-year career, he racked up 15,347 points and 8,834 assists.
He bought the forest-surrounded estate in 2003 for $2.4 million, the same year he retired from professional basketball, records show.