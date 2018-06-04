Singer Sia sells her Echo Park bungalow for $980,000

Singer-songwriter Sia has to be pleased with the sale of her cozy place in Echo Park. After listing the bungalow in April for $849,000, the home has sold for $980,000, records show.
The artsy abode, built in 1936, sits atop a set of brick stairs and offers built-in seating and built-in bookshelves across a whitewashed floor plan. Fit into 836 square feet are two bedrooms, one tile-covered bathroom, a living room and a kitchen lined with butcher block countertops.
A set of double doors opens outside, where a large patio takes in treetop views. Down below, there’s a garage that’s been converted into a studio space.
Bradley Gilboe of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Joshua Gaunya of Deasy Penner represented the buyer.
Sia, a native of Australia, sang in an acid jazz band called Crisp and performed backup vocals for Jamiroquai before going solo. She’s since released eight studio albums and boasts a variety of star-studded collaborations, appearing on Kanye West’s “Wolves” and recently forming a group with Labrinth and Diplo called LSD.
Records show she bought the home four years ago for $660,000.
She’s no stranger to the real estate game. Three years ago, she picked up a live-work compound in Toluca Lake, and in 2016 she sold a Los Feliz home designed by architect A.F. Leicht for $4.75 million.