Singer-songwriter Sia lists cozy Echo Park bungalow for $849,000

Australian singer-songwriter Sia Furler is once again looking to change up her real estate portfolio, listing an Echo Park bungalow for sale at $849,000.
Three years ago she sold an unusual A.F. Leicht-designed house in Los Feliz and bought a live-work compound in Toluca Lake.
The Echo Park house sits above the street and has brick stairs that lead to a covered front porch. Built in 1936, the home has 863 square feet of living space, two bedrooms and one bathroom.
There are built-in bookshelves and benches in the living room, which doubles as a dining nook, and the kitchen has butcher block countertops. French doors open to a large deck space for indoor-outdoor living.
Below the deck, a dense collection of succulents and drought-tolerant plants fill out the roughly 6,000-square-foot lot. The attached garage has been converted into an office/studio space.
Sia, 42, is known for her collection of elaborate wigs as well as her voice. Last year she released the album "Everyday Is Christmas," which was co-produced by producer-musician Greg Kurstin. The songs "Chandelier" and "Cheap Thrills" are among her other hits.
She bought the property through a corporate entity in 2014 for $660,000, records show.
Bradley Gilboe of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY: