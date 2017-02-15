Modern house gets a chic redo in hipster Silver Lake

The expansive living room of this remodeled Silver Lake home flows onto a glassed-in deck with cityscape and treetop vistas. The open-plan kitchen features a quartz countertop island and a walk-in pantry. White oak flooring unifies the interior spaces. A separate living unit sits above the four-car garage.

Address: 2600 Lake View Ave., Los Angeles 90039

Price: $2.299 million

Light showers the expansive living area of this redesigned modern house in Silver Lake. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Built: 1957

Lot size: 9,594 square feet

House size: 3,888 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Front patio enclosed in Ipe wood, den, dining area, two fireplaces, drought-tolerant landscaping front and back

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90039 ZIP Code in December was $1.025 million based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Tracy B. Do, Compass, (323) 842-4001, and Natalie Stern Trabin, Re/Max Grand, (310) 415-2663

