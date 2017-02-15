Modern house gets a chic redo in hipster Silver Lake

The expansive living room of this remodeled Silver Lake home flows onto a glassed-in deck with cityscape and treetop vistas. The open-plan kitchen features a quartz countertop island and a walk-in pantry. White oak flooring unifies the interior spaces. A separate living unit sits above the four-car garage.
Address: 2600 Lake View Ave., Los Angeles 90039
Price: $2.299 million
Built: 1957
Lot size: 9,594 square feet
House size: 3,888 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Features: Front patio enclosed in Ipe wood, den, dining area, two fireplaces, drought-tolerant landscaping front and back
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90039 ZIP Code in December was $1.025 million based on 11 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 25.8% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Tracy B. Do, Compass, (323) 842-4001, and Natalie Stern Trabin, Re/Max Grand, (310) 415-2663
