Former Dodger Skip Schumaker sells his home with a batting cage for $2.2 million

Former major league baseball player Skip Schumaker, who was member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, is moving on from his place in Ladera Ranch.

Schumaker has sold the five-bedroom estate for $2.2 million, down $100,000 from when he first listed the property in July.

An athlete’s home through and through, the Mediterranean-style house comes equipped with a batting cage, a basketball half-court and a spacious lawn of synthetic grass.

A landscaped courtyard sits in front of the home, which opens to a formal foyer with a fireplace. Upgrades include new wood floors and custom molding throughout the living areas.

Amenities such as quartz countertops, white cabinetry with a glass inlay, a large island and a butler’s pantry highlight the updated kitchen. The master suite comes with a fireplace, a large balcony and a bath with natural stone finishes.

A great room, formal living and dining rooms and 5.5 bathrooms also lie within the 4,700 square feet of interior space.

Bi-folding doors lead to the backyard, where a covered loggia comes outfitted with a heater, grill and TV. A remodeled pool and spa, lined with rocks, makes up the rest of the lot, which sits on about a third of an acre.

Schumaker bought the home in 2014 for $1.85 million, according to public records.

Tim Wolter of HomeSmart Evergreen Realty holds the listing. Michael Poole of La Jolla Group represented the buyer.

Schumaker, 37, split time between playing outfield and second base during his 11-year career. He won a World Series title in 21 as a member of the Cardinals.

