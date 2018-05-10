Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg list pedigreed Hancock Park home for sale

The Hancock Park home of actress Soleil Moon Frye and film and television producer Jason Goldberg has come on the market for $4.595 million.
The romantic Spanish Revival-style home, which dates to 1919, is something of a who's who in Hollywood circles. Besides Moon Frye and Goldberg, the chain of ownership includes versatile actors Elizabeth Perkins and John Malkovich, public records show.
The two-story house, which is obscured from the street by mature trees, retains its original character details while incorporating an updated Moroccan twist. Among features are three period fireplaces, exotic pendant light fixtures and an updated open-plan kitchen lined in artistic tile. In the office/playroom, the walls and ceiling have been painted a rich canyon red.
The floor plan also includes a garden-view living room, a den, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The home theater is detached from the main house.
Outside, lawn surrounds an oval-shaped swimming pool. Tucked away in a corner of the one-third-acre property is a fire pit.
The property last changed hands more than a decade ago for $3.2 million, records show.
Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency and Jackie Smith of Compass hold the listing.
Moon Frye got her start as a child actor and is known for playing the title role in the 1980s sitcom "Punky Brewster." Her other voice and acting credits include the sitcom "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch" and animated show "The Proud Family."
She wrote and directed the 1998 film "Wild Horses" starring Robert Duvall and Josh Hartnett.
Goldberg, a longtime production partner of Ashton Kutcher's, produced "Wild Horses" as well as the films "Guess Who" (2005) and "Killers" (2010). He is the co-creator and executive producer of the hidden-camera series "Punk'd" and the reality show "Beauty and the Geek."
