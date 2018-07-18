Spike Jonze falls for a Midcentury home in Malibu's Point Dume

Filmmaker Spike Jonze has purchased a Midcentury home in Malibu’s Point Dume area for 5.85 million, property records show.
Built in 1956, the post-and-beam house sits on an acre with abundant ocean views. Clerestory windows and tile floors fill the floor plan, which spans roughly 2,000 square feet.
A living room with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, a dining area, an updated kitchen and an office are among the common areas. There are three bedrooms — each with either ocean or tree-top views — and two bathrooms.
Sliding glass doors open to a patio, and the landscaped grounds also hold a grassy yard, fire pit and detached three-car garage.
Sandy beachfront lies about a mile away.
Jonze, 48, has directed “Being John Malkovich,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and “Her,” which won him an Oscar for original screenplay. In 2000, he co-created “Jackass,” the subversive stunt franchise that led to three seasons of television and four films.
Shen Schulz of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Damon Skelton of Compass represented the buyer.