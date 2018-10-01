Chef Stefan Richter puts his contemporary farmhouse in Pacific Palisades on the menu

The contemporary farmhouse-style home features 6,001 square feet of white and gray interiors paired with wide plank oak floors. As one might expect for the home of a professional chef, the gourmet kitchen is deluxe with has top-of-the-line appliances, a built-in espresso machine, a six-burner gas range and a large island with seating and a second sink. A family room opens to the backyard swimming pool, a built-in barbecue and lawn.