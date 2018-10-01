Chef Stefan Richter puts his contemporary farmhouse in Pacific Palisades on the menu

Restaurateur and “Top Chef” contestant Stefan Richter has listed a house in Pacific Palisades for sale at $5.8 million. He bought the place last year for $5.21 million, public records show.
The contemporary farmhouse-style home features 6,001 square feet of white and gray interiors paired with wide plank oak floors. As one might expect for the home of a professional chef, the gourmet kitchen is deluxe with has top-of-the-line appliances, a built-in espresso machine, a six-burner gas range and a large island with seating and a second sink. A family room opens to the backyard swimming pool, a built-in barbecue and lawn.
The bottom level of the house is decked out a movie theater, a game room and the bar with a wine wall.
Including the upstairs master suite, which contains a sitting room, a double-sided fireplace, a balcony and dual closets, there are a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
Richter, 46, was a runner-up in the fifth season of “Top Chef.” He hails from Finland.
Kathy Ellis of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.