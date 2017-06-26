Warriors’ Steph Curry puts Walnut Creek home back in play at $3.2 million

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is taking another shot at selling his Walnut Creek home. The 7,250-square-foot house has returned to market at $3.195 million, or about $500,000 less than what the two-time NBA champion asked for the property last year.

Built in 2006, the Mediterranean-style house has 19 rooms that include a grand foyer, a great room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a library, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The chef’s kitchen was recently redone and features Carrara marble countertops and a white-and-gold La Cornue Range.

The renovated Mediterranean in Walnut Creek, Calif., has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 7,520 square feet of living space. (Nate Denny / Open Homes Photography) (Nate Denny / Open Homes Photography)

Designed for entertaining, a lower-level lounge holds family and game rooms and a wet bar. A separate wine cellar holds as many as 2,000 bottles. There are four fireplaces including an outdoor fire pit.

Multiple terraces create additional living space outdoors. Garden beds, mature trees, a separate guesthouse/casita and a four-car garage also lie within about an acre of grounds.

The property last changed hands two years ago for $3.2 million, records show.

Andy Read and Ana O’Byrne of Caldecott Properties hold the listing.

Stephen Curry, 29, averaged 25.3 points and 6.6 assists this past year, capping the season off with an NBA Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The two-time MVP enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent but is expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a maximum contract deal worth more than $200 million.

